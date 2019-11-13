'Common Thief' Gets Longest 'Varsity Blues' Sentence Yet

Law360, Boston (November 13, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge blasted a parent who admitted to paying $450,000 to have his children falsely designated as athletic recruits, calling him a "common thief" before sentencing him Wednesday to six months in prison, the longest sentence to date in the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal. Toby MacFarlane rushes out of Boston federal court after being sentenced to six months in prison for his “Varsity Blues” bribes. (Chris Villani | Law360) U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton delivered the harsh words to Toby MacFarlane, a California insurance executive who pled guilty in June to paying $200,000 in 2014 to get...

