Spencer Fane Adds 9 Attys From Folding Hiersche Hayward

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- Spencer Fane LLP has announced it will add nine attorneys to its Plano, Texas, office from the Dallas firm Hiersche Hayward Drakeley & Urbach PC, which is shuttering. James Drakeley, James S. Patterson and R. Scott Seifert will join Spencer Fane as partners effective Jan. 1, 2020, and six other attorneys will also come aboard as of counsel or associate after Hiersche Hayward closes its doors on Dec. 31, Spencer Fane announced Nov. 13. Paul Sander, Spencer Fane's office managing partner in Plano, told Law360 that the nine attorneys approached the law firm over the summer about the possibility of merging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS