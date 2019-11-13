Reality TV Real Estate Agent Can't End Students' Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:23 PM EST) -- A real estate investor made famous by A&E’s television series "Flip This House" waited too long to try to use a Texas free speech law to end a lawsuit by 423 disgruntled students alleging his seminars and investment lessons were a fraud, a Texas appellate court ruled Wednesday. Armando Montelongo and his companies — Real Estate Training International LLC, Performance Advantage Group Inc. and License Branding LLC — busted the 60-day deadline to win dismissal of Cecil Abrea’s suit under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio held. The TCPA is Texas’ anti-SLAPP law, which...

