Boeing Seeks To Ground Pilots' 737 Max Lost Wages Suits

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Boeing told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday that international pilots have no legal grounds to collectively sue the aerospace giant for lost wages by claiming Boeing misrepresented the safety of its 737 Max jets, which have been grounded since March following two fatal crashes. The Boeing Co. moved to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action from a dozen international pilots — identified in court documents as Pilot X, Pilot Y, Pilot Z, etc. — seeking to hold Boeing liable for lost wages and other damages stemming from the global grounding of the 737 Max aircraft following the October 2018 crash of...

