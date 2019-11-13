MetLife Hit With Gender Bias, Pay Suit From Former Exec

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:34 PM EST) -- A former senior vice president at MetLife filed a gender discrimination suit against the insurer in New York federal court Wednesday, claiming she was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars less than men performing equal or less-demanding work and was wrongfully terminated. In her complaint against MetLife Inc. and certain executives, Mona Moazzaz says that she was subjected to discriminatory pay practices and hostility toward her gender, among other things, even though she had "outstanding performance" at the company. For instance, one of her male colleagues was paid $525,000 more than Moazzaz even though she performed the same job as him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS