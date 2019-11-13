Southwest, Boeing Can't Duck Max 8 Suit, Passengers Say

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines passengers have accused the carrier and Boeing of using a red herring argument in an attempt to dodge claims they colluded to keep 737 Max 8 jets flying when they knew about defects that caused two deadly crashes. Southwest Airlines Co. and The Boeing Company had urged a Texas federal judge to dismiss the proposed class action, arguing in September that the passengers had no injury to base their lawsuit on because their flights were completed successfully. The passengers couldn’t sue for injury suffered by others, the companies said. That argument, though, is just an attempt to distract from...

