Texas Judge Indicted For Wire Fraud Suspended Without Pay

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- A state district court judge in Houston was suspended Tuesday without pay by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, four days after pleading not guilty to federal charges she used campaign funds for personal expenses. The chairman of the judicial conduct commission, David Hall, signed the order Tuesday afternoon, explaining that after receiving a copy of the seven-count indictment for wire fraud against Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, the commission determined suspension without pay was appropriate. Judge Smoots-Thomas’ attorney, Kent Schaffer of Schaffer Carter & Associates, told Law360 on Wednesday the suspension wasn’t a “surprise,” but was disappointing. “Judge Smoots-Thomas will come back...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS