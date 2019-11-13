Cell Tower Co. Sues Mass. Town Over Rejected Permit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- A wireless infrastructure company hit a Massachusetts town with a complaint in federal court Wednesday, alleging the town violated the Telecommunications Act by denying the company a permit to build a cell tower. Blue Sky Towers II LLC accused the town of Mashpee of violating the act by failing to give evidence supporting its decision to deny the company a permit to build its 150-foot cell tower. Although the town’s planning board said the construction of the tower would violate certain portions of Mashpee’s zoning laws, Blue Sky alleges the town never provided any support to that claim. “The board’s denial...

