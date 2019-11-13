Ex-Immunomedics Brass Must Face Del. Suit Over $250M Deal

Law360, Wilmington (November 13, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday said enough evidence has been shown to infer four former directors of biotechnology firm Immunomedics Inc. possibly acted in bad faith when they approved a $250 million deal — which has since been unwound — to license the company’s main drug candidate to a third party in 2017. During a hearing in Wilmington, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said investor venBio Select Advisor LLC has made enough of a case for its suit against four directors who sat on the Immunomedics board when the transaction was approved to survive motions to dismiss filed by the...

