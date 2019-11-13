3rd Circ. Needn't Weigh Robocall Exemption Ax, Feds Say

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- The federal government is rallying against a Florida utility's bid for the Third Circuit to review a ruling that found a controversial carveout to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban to be unconstitutional, arguing that the holding is consistent with several other appellate decisions on the issue. Liberty Power Corp., which is facing a putative class action accusing it of violating the TCPA by placing autodialed calls without recipients' consent, asked a Delaware federal judge last month to certify for interlocutory appeal to the Third Circuit her ruling that the exemption allowing government-backed debt collectors to skirt the TCPA's general prohibition on robocalls...

