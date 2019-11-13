'Sham' UN Org Exec Pleads Not Guilty To Crypto Coin Fraud

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- The president of a sports group that prosecutors called a "sham" United Nations affiliate pled not guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to charges that he defrauded investors with a phony cryptocurrency initial coin offering. Asa Saint Clair, president of the U.N.-headquartered World Sports Alliance, denied the wire fraud charge before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel. The judge approved a deal for Saint Clair to be released from federal custody contingent on a $500,000 bond secured by his ex-wife and his current father-in-law, who agreed to put his house up as collateral. "Not guilty, your honor," Saint Clair said,...

