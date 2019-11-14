Atlanta Atty, Ex-Investment Cos. GC Cops To $40M Fraud

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- An Atlanta-based attorney who served as general counsel to several Georgia companies that bought life insurance policies and subprime vehicle loans has pled guilty in federal court to conspiring to defraud investors of more than $40 million, prosecutors have announced. Marc Celello faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in enticing investors to park their cash with Credit Nation and several related entities, according to his plea agreement. Celello made misrepresentations to investors while knowing that the companies were operating at "significant" financial losses and were using money for...

