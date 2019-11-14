Ill. Judge Trims Housing Maintenance Discrimination Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that a National Fair Housing Alliance action against Deutsche Bank over alleged neglect of foreclosed homes in minority neighborhoods would be allowed to proceed, but he found that the NFHA could not pursue all of the damages claims it included in its suit. U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber said in a Nov. 13 opinion and order that the suit, brought by the NFHA with nearly 20 affiliated housing organizations as co-plaintiffs, survived a motion to dismiss that the bank brought in June. But Judge Leinenweber trimmed from the suit two of five categories of damages that...

