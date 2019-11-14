Split 9th Circ. Won't Revive IPhone Buyers' Class Cert. Bid

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel affirmed a district judge's decision to deny class certification on claims that Apple violated antitrust laws by locking iPhone buyers into voice and data plans with AT&T, agreeing Wednesday that an expert's damages report failed to show the buyers had enough in common. In an unpublished 2-1 opinion, the majority of the panel affirmed the lower court's finding that the damages report was insufficient to conduct the "rigorous analysis" required. "This case has been going on for seven years, and it is an outgrowth of litigation that began five years before that," the majority wrote. "Plaintiffs...

