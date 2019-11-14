Timeshare Biz Sues Firm Over Promises To Contract Owners

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- Timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations has slapped a Missouri law firm with a false advertising lawsuit in Florida federal court, claiming it can’t legally make good on its promise to help share owners cancel their timeshare contracts. According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Montgomery Law Firm LLC charges timeshare owners thousands of dollars to supposedly get them out of their contracts even though the firm’s lawyers know they have no legal right to interfere with the purchase agreements and will drive owners into default. “Each Bluegreen owner pays defendants thousands of dollars to essentially breach a timeshare contract that the Bluegreen owner...

