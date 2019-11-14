Mass. Amazon Driver Can't Duck Arbitration, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:12 PM EST) -- Amazon told the First Circuit on Wednesday that a delivery driver suing the e-commerce giant over alleged unpaid wages and unreimbursed expenses isn’t a transportation worker who would be exempt from arbitration, and that a Massachusetts district judge improperly let the dispute play out in court. Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. filed their opening brief in their bid to get the First Circuit to overturn U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Hillman’s August ruling that plaintiff Bernard Waithaka fit the definition of a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce who is exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act. “As a matter of...

