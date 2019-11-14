Calif. Opens Investigation Into Utilities' Power Shutoffs

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- California's utility overseer has announced that it will investigate whether Pacific Gas & Electric Co., Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric made the right decision when they shut off electric power to millions of people in an effort to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires. The California Public Utilities Commission has voted to investigate the three major utilities, along with Liberty Utilities/CalPeco Electric, Bear Valley Electric Service and Pacific Power, to suss out whether the state's investor-owned utilities balanced the need to provide safe and reliable electric service when they planned the shutoffs, according to a news release...

