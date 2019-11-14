Trump 'Absolutely Immune' From NY Tax Probe, Justices Told

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 5:19 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to find that he has “absolute immunity” from criminal investigations while president and to block the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena of tax and financial records from his accounting firm. The Second Circuit found President Donald Trump's presidential immunity from state criminal process doesn't extend to the grand jury subpoenas at issue in the case. (AP) Trump lawyers petitioned the justices to overrule a Nov. 4 decision by the Second Circuit, which found his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, is required to furnish his tax returns to New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance. The tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS