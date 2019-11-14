Paint Cos. Tell Ill. Justices They Don't Owe For Blood Tests

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:32 PM EST) -- Sherwin-Williams, Conagra and other paint manufacturers told the Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday that a class of Illinois parents can’t sue them for the costs of their children’s mandatory blood tests to check for lead because Medicaid ultimately covered the expense. In the latest dispute in roughly 20 years of litigation, former manufacturers of the white lead pigments used in lead paint — The Sherwin-Williams Co., ConAgra Grocery Products Co., NL Industries Inc. and Atlantic Richfield Co. — are seeking to reverse a state appellate court decision reviving the parents’ lawsuit, which says they are entitled to recover the cost of...

