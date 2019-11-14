Copyright Professors Raise Alarm Over Charter Piracy Case

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 3:32 PM EST) -- Law professors from Stanford, Harvard and other elite schools are sounding the alarm over a potential ruling against Charter Communications in a copyright case filed by record labels, saying it could force internet service providers to take draconian actions against users. In one of several cases aimed at forcing ISPs to better police music piracy on their networks, a group of nearly two dozen scholars asked a federal judge Monday to reject the idea that the broadband provider could face so-called vicarious liability for illegal downloading done by its users. Echoing a filing last week by Charter that said such a...

