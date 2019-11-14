China-Owned Broker-Dealer Exec Cops To ADR Bid Rigging

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Thursday that a former vice president of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC has admitted his involvement in a conspiracy to rig bids for borrowed pre-release American depositary receipts. Peter Volino’s guilty plea in New York federal court is the fourth gleaned from an investigation into an alleged bid-rigging scheme that broker-dealers used to suppress the rates at which they could borrow ADRs from a U.S. depositary bank that had yet to secure the ADRs’ underlying foreign shares. Volino’s participation lasted from May 2012 until at least August 2014, according to a criminal information filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS