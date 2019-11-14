JLL Lands $119M Loan For West LA Office Development

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- Jones Lang LaSalle has arranged $119.3 million in construction financing for a 230,000-square-foot office development in West Los Angeles, the firm said Thursday. JLL said it arranged the financing on behalf of GPI Companies, a commercial real estate investment and operating platform. GP’s West End project will be financed through a two-year, floating rate loan through real estate finance company ACORE Capital. “The West End submarket is a compelling new office submarket anchored by a multinational technology company’s new 584,000-square-foot office complex adjacent to West End,” GPI managing partner Lee Wagman said in a statement. According to a company statement, the...

