Sbarro Worker's Attys Fight Sanctions Bid In Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:26 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a woman who claims she was the victim of a "new form of American sex slavery" while working at a Sbarro pizzeria have urged a Nevada federal court to toss a sanctions bid against them for accusing a human resources director of participating in the abuse. Hardeep Sull of Sull & Associates PLLC and Melanie A. Hill of Melanie Hill Law PLLC said Wednesday that they had named the HR field director, Dana Dorado, in error when asserting claims of battery, false imprisonment and assault “against all defendants” in an amended complaint brought by former Sbarro worker Sandra M....

