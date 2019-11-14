Amazon Sues Co. For Going After Best Buy In Tablet Dispute

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:22 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. confronted a patent holder Wednesday that's accusing Best Buy of patent infringement for selling Amazon Fire tablets, contending for the second time this week that any litigation over its technology must be directed at the online retail giant and not its retail customers. This time, Amazon is going after Texas-based Sonohm Licensing LLC, which sued Best Buy in August. Amazon's suit comes two days after it lodged a nearly identical one against Corydoras Technologies LLC, another Texas company that alleges Best Buy infringed patents with Amazon Fire tablet sales. In Wednesday’s complaint, Amazon said it was once again looking to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS