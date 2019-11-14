Several Families Settle With Boeing Over Lion Air Crash

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday approved nine confidential settlements in a consolidated case against Boeing over the October 2018 Lion Air crash that killed all 189 passengers on board. U.S District Judge Thomas Durkin said he would dismiss the now-settled lawsuits with prejudice, but he is keeping jurisdiction over the cases to effectuate the deals, including to resolve any enforcement issues and lien adjudications or to provide approvals where necessary. Nearly 50 more lawsuits related to the crash of Flight 610 remain pending before him. Those who reached deals with the aerospace giant over the crash in Indonesia include the families...

