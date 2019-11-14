Billionaire Delivers Bombastic Opening In Sex Battery Trial

Law360, Los Angeles (November 14, 2019, 10:55 PM EST) -- Facing his fourth civil trial this year in which a former employee is alleging sexual battery and the second representing himself, billionaire Alki David delivered a bombastic opening statement Thursday as his accuser cowered several feet away, hiding her face in her arms. Mahim Kahn, who worked as a production assistant for David's media companies, buried her head in her arms and refused to look at David as he delivered his openings, which were frequently interrupted by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams admonishing him for making statements she said were not part of the case. Dressed casually in...

