Bipartisan Bill Would Curb Gov't Use Of Facial Recognition

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Two U.S. senators introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday that would require federal law enforcement to get a warrant to track people using facial recognition technology for longer than 72 hours, the latest bid to scale back the use of a largely unregulated technology. The Facial Recognition Technology Warrant Act, introduced by Tens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), would require agencies including the FBI to show probable cause of criminal activity to obtain a warrant before tracking someone with facial recognition systems for more than 72 hours. Warrants would expire after 30 days, and the federal judges issuing or...

