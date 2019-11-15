Fiber Optic Co. Investors Qualify For Class Action, Judge Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- Investors who claim a Houston-based fiber optics manufacturer inflated its stock prices by covering up declines in overall sales should be granted class certification, a Texas magistrate judge found Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan recommended a Texas federal judge certify a class of investors who claim Applied Optoelectronics Inc. lied to them in a "year-long campaign" by falsely asserting sales were increasing and that the company's model provided it with a critical advantage over competitors, according to a memorandum filed Wednesday. "A class action suit is the superior mechanism for adjudicating the controversy at issue given the volume of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS