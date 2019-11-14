Insurer Wants Zip Line Co. Sanctioned For 'Baseless' Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Hong Kong arm of AIG urged a Florida federal court on Thursday to sanction a zip line operator for filing "frivolous" litigation centering on whether a yearslong dispute over coverage for a $66.5 million personal injury award must be arbitrated or litigated. AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd. told the court that the arbitration clause contained in its insurance policy with Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. clearly states that disputes of any kind that arise from it must be arbitrated in Hong Kong. The company and its director, Harald Joachim Von der Goltz, were found liable in arbitration in May 2018 after...

