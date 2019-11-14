Boeing Mechanics Sue NLRB For Grounding Bargaining Unit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 9:28 PM EST) -- A union that won an election to represent a group of Boeing mechanics at a South Carolina plant has sued the National Labor Relations Board, claiming the board's decision to block the workers from organizing separately from others on the 787 Dreamliner assembly line violated federal labor law. The board exceeded its authority under the National Labor Relations Act when it decided in September that about 180 workers in the approved unit had too much in common with their more than 2,000 assembly line colleagues to organize on their own, the International Association of Machinists said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. A NLRB regional director had...

