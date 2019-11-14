Two Chinese Ex-Herbalife Execs Charged With Bribery

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:21 PM EST) -- Two former executives at health supplement company Herbalife’s Chinese subsidiary have been charged in a plot to bribe officials in return for business licenses and other advantages, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Chinese nationals Yanliang “Jerry” Li, 51, and Hongwei “Mary” Yang, 51, are both accused of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes over the course of 10 years starting in 2007. Li, who served as the company’s general manager in China until 2017, is also accused of destroying files on a laptop and lying to investigators with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2016....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS