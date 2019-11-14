Pa. Firm Sent Ex-Client To Lawyer To Sue It For Negligence

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania law firm Conner Riley Friedman & Weichler has been accused of missing the deadline for filing a personal injury suit against a Gannon University student’s ex-roommate, but did recommend to her a lawyer who could sue the firm, according to the negligence suit made public Wednesday in Pennsylvania state court. Christina Tech’s legal malpractice lawsuit filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas included a letter the firm sent her in June 2017, acknowledging that it had failed to file suit before the statute of limitations for her personal injury claim had expired and advising her that the ex-roommate’s liability...

