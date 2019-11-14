Ohhh Noooo! NBC Sued After Golf Channel Features Mr. Bill

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- The company that owns Mr. Bill, the fictional clay character that rose to fame after appearing on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1970s, on Thursday sued NBCUniversal Media LLC and the Golf Channel over a recent video featuring the character, claiming NBCUniversal has illegally treated Mr. Bill as its property for decades. In the trademark infringement suit lodged in Louisiana federal court, Dreamsite Productions of Louisiana Inc. took issue with a video — titled “2019 Driver Swing High Launch Mr. Bill Drill Rob Strano” — allegedly posted on the Golf Channel website and its social media in August. Dreamsite hadn’t consented...

