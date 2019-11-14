Pryor Cashman Settles Ex-Associate's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:30 PM EST) -- Pryor Cashman LLP has reached a deal to end an age discrimination suit brought by a former associate who said he was wrongly sacked after 18 years, according to an order a New York federal judge filed Thursday. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken's one-page order didn't contain any details about the settlement, but it indefinitely paused the case brought by Alan S. Laufer, which had been set to go to trial on Monday. Laufer and the firm have until Jan. 15 to file a stipulation of dismissal or report on the status of the case, the judge said. Pryor Cashman...

