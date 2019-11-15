Retailers Can Split Claims In Loestrin Antitrust Trial

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- A group of retailers that bought the hormonal birth control pill Loestrin will be allowed to split their claims from the rest of the direct purchaser class in the upcoming trial over whether two pharmaceutical companies worked together to keep generic versions of the pill off the market. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith handed down the order Thursday, granting the retailers' request to separate their claims over the objections of the rest of the class. “The court is satisfied that defendants' rights are adequately protected where the [direct purchaser plaintiffs’] and the retailers' claims will be joined for all phases...

