Activists Illegally Recorded Planned Parenthood, Jury Says

Law360, San Francisco (November 15, 2019, 3:53 PM EST) -- A California federal jury found Friday that anti-abortion activists led by David Daleiden violated state and federal laws when they surreptitiously recorded Planned Parenthood's clinics and abortion providers and then posted the video footage online, awarding the organization over $2 million in compensatory and punitive damages. After less than three days of deliberating, the jury found Daleiden and his co-conspirators, including the Center for Medical Progress, liable on dozens of claims, putting to rest a hotly contested six-week trial that touched on the national debate over abortion rights and questions about what constitutes journalism. The jury awarded Planned Parenthood $870,000 in punitive damages...

