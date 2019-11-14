Amazon Plans To Fight Microsoft's Win Of $10B JEDI Contract

Law360 (November 14, 2019, 10:46 PM EST) -- Amazon said Thursday it plans to challenge the Pentagon's highly sought after $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract, which the U.S. Department of Defense awarded to Microsoft last month. In a statement, the online retail behemoth slammed the government's evaluation process for the contract — worth up to $10 billion over 10 years — as containing "clear deficiencies, errors, and unmistakable bias." The project is intended to move much of the Pentagon's information technology infrastructure to remote servers. It's "important that these matters be examined and rectified," a spokesperson for Amazon Web Services said in the statement....

