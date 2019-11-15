Feds Will Appeal Block Of Migrant Child Detention Regulations

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:07 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has told a California federal judge that it plans to appeal her order blocking regulations that would do away with time limits on detaining immigrant minors. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee issued a permanent injunction against the plan in September, blasting government attorneys at the time for arguing that the proposed regulations were in keeping with a previous settlement agreement on the proper treatment of detained migrant children. Earlier this week, the judge also agreed to grant attorney fees to the plaintiffs, saying the government had not demonstrated it had a good basis for trying to amend the...

