Ex-Nikko Execs Fight To Keep Stock Option Suit Alive

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- Former executives who sued Nikko Asset Management Co. Ltd. and its former CEO claiming they were swindled out of their stock options are urging a New York federal judge to keep their case alive, arguing that their claims weren't redundant and belong in the Empire State. The executives told the court in their opposition Thursday that their fraud claims against Nikko and ex-CEO Takumi Shibata were adequately pled and not duplicative of their breach of contract claims. Additionally, the court should reject the company’s assertion that the claims should be tossed because New York wasn’t the proper forum for them, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS