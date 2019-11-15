11 Firms To Guide 6 IPOs Led By Florida REIT, Crypto Miner

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- Eleven firms are set to steer six initial public offerings that could raise $616 million in the week of Nov. 18 — the market's last full week before Thanksgiving break — led by a real estate investment trust, a cryptocurrency miner and two acquisition-hungry blank check companies. The coming lineup consists of smaller-sized IPOs, topped by Alpine Income Property Trust Inc., a Florida-based real estate investment trust represented by Vinson & Elkins LLP. Alpine plans to offer 7.5 million shares priced between $19 and $21, raising $150 million at midpoint. A Chinese cryptocurrency seeking to raise about $100 million, two blank-check...

