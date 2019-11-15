Judge Exits Job Dismissal Case After Revealing Ties To Ford

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has recused himself from a case in which an ex-Ford Motor Co. employee is challenging her dismissal involving an arbitrator with ties to the company, after the judge disclosed he also has personal connections to the automotive giant. U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger walked away on Thursday after the ex-employee, Shranda Campbell-Salahuddin, took issue with the judge having worked for Ford when he was in law school and his wife representing Ford as an attorney, according to court documents. After the case was reassigned to Judge Seeger in September, the judge noted his ties to Ford...

