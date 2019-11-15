Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Menards Says Excess Insurer Can't Ditch Share Of $6M Payout

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- Menard Inc. told an Illinois federal judge Thursday that its excess insurer is trying to avoid paying its part of a $6 million personal injury settlement by citing contract provisions that aren't in the policy that it sold the home improvement chain.

North American Elite Insurance Co. claims Menard, which does business as Menards, should have taken its opportunity to settle the underlying suit within its primary insurance limits, but those good-faith settlement requirements are only in the policy issued by its primary insurer, Greenwich Insurance Co., the company told U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis.

NAE could have issued a "follow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®