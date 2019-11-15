Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lyft Driver's Calif. Wage Suit Sent Back To Arbitration

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has sent back to arbitration a driver’s claims that Lyft Inc. misclassified drivers as independent contractors to dodge wage-and-hour obligations, rejecting his arguments that the ride-hailing giant dragged out their initial go at arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Thursday sided with Lyft in shooting down claims from Donald Brunner Jr.’s lawyers that the company had defaulted under the arbitration agreement that applied to Brunner — a Burbank resident who’s been driving for Lyft since March 2016 — or waived its right to compel arbitration of Brunner’s claims by failing to promptly pay arbitration filing fees....

