Texas Justices Will Hear Bid To Pare Down $3.4M Injury Award

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- A nursing facility in San Antonio will have a chance to convince the Texas Supreme Court that a $3.4 million medical malpractice judgment against it, already reduced from a jury’s $13.9 million award, should be lowered again because the trial court used the wrong formula to calculate how settlement credits should apply. The court granted review Friday to the facility, Regent Care of San Antonio LP, which argued its case provides an opportunity for the court to resolve a split among lower appellate courts about how to apply the credits. Oral argument is set for Jan. 29. Regent Care told the court...

