Lloyd's Not Responsible For Developer's $3.5M Death Payout

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Lloyd’s of London unit isn’t responsible for covering a developer’s $3.5 million judgment over a subcontractor employee’s death, as a previous settlement with the employee’s parents barred the pursuit of further claims, an Arizona federal judge ruled Friday. Because the Lloyd's unit, ProSight-Syndicate 1110, reached a $37,500 settlement with the employee’s parents in July to resolve previous claims alleging it was liable for covering the judgment, it was granted summary judgment after the judge ruled that the parents can’t recover more money for claims that were already settled. “The court finds that allowing the claimants to proceed against the plaintiff...

