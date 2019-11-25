AI In Hiring: Legislative Responses And Litigation Potential

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EST) -- The development and usage of artificial intelligence in employment decisions are on the rise, and it is controversial. Employers are using AI to advertise, recruit, hire and evaluate performance with lower costs and increased efficiency. But what makes AI intriguing beyond cost is its potential to evaluate without bias job applicants’ resumes, cover letters and even responses to interview questions. AI arguably offers employers the ability, at least in theory, to eradicate bias from the hiring process. Some AI performs tasks like matching job candidates with jobs based on skills, while others evaluate candidates’ written submissions, assess candidates through game-playing and...

