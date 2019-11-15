Calif. Tribe Rebuts Gaming Co.’s Reading Of Contract

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:53 PM EST) -- Members of a California tribe have pressed a federal court to hand them a quick win in a development company’s breach of contract suit that claims the tribe lured it into investing $5.38 million in a sham casino project, saying the company misinterpreted the terms of their financial deal. The Pinoleville Pomo Nation said in a brief Thursday that the terms of its development agreement with JW Gaming Development LLC show the parties intended for the tribe to pay back an interim loan from the “limited recourse” of only two sources — either permanent financing or casino revenue. But the tribe...

