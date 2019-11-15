$1.4T Bitcoin Manipulation Case Preposterous, Tether Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- Tether and Bitfinex responded Friday to a blockbuster class action complaint in New York federal court seeking more than $1.4 trillion in damages for alleged manipulation of the Bitcoin market, calling the allegations "simply preposterous." The pre-motion letter highlighted what Tether and Bitfinex say is a lack of direct injury caused by them to the group of longtime cryptocurrency investors who filed the suit on Oct. 6. It also addressed questions about an unpublished report that serves as a cornerstone of the complaint. Tether and Bitfinex note that the authors of what is known as the Griffin report updated it to...

