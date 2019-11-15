Ill. Legislature Fails To Hand Chicago Requested Tax Changes

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:54 PM EST) -- The Illinois legislature has ended its veto session without taking up requested tax proposals made by the Chicago mayor, which included structural changes to the city's real estate transfer and casino taxes. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had advocated for the Illinois Legislature to take up several tax measures that would help the city. (AP) The Illinois General Assembly ended its special session Thursday without taking up the tax measures that Chicago Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot had advocated to help the city shore up its finances. But in an unrelated press conference on Friday, Lightfoot struck a note of optimism and said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS