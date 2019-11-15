Negligence Claims Trimmed In Ricola Cough Drop Label Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed claims for negligence and unjust enrichment from a suit brought by a Ricola cough drop buyer alleging that the company’s “naturally soothing” claims are misleading, but allowed her state law false advertising claims to move forward. U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa said in a decision Thursday that Amy Comfort was able to plead that a reasonable customer could be misled by the cough drops’ packaging into believing that all of its soothing ingredients were natural, supporting counts for false advertising and deceptive practices. The complaint does not show, however, that she and Ricola...

